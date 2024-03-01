A Family Split Set Gopal Snacks On Road To An IPO — NDTV Profit Exclusive

India's stock-market boom is drawing an ever-growing tribe of entrepreneurs to take their businesses public. But Rajkot's Bipin Hadvani, 57, wouldn't have gone down that road if it weren't for a family setback.

Hadvani has built a successful Rs 1,400-crore business of traditional Gujarati savouries in Gopal Snacks Pvt. But two years ago, his relationship soured with his elder and shareholder brother Prafulchandra Hadvani, who exited to set up his own firm, Gokul Snacks.

Bipin raised Rs 540 crore in debt to acquire Prafulchandra's 26% stake in Gopal Snacks. And to repay that, the 25-year-old company is now looking to raise Rs 650 crore through an initial public offering in March. The promoter group plans to sell shares to raise capital in the maiden offer.

"Agar yah karj lie nahin hota, to hum IPO par dhyaan nahin dete (If it wasn't for the debt, we wouldn't have looked at an IPO)," Bipin Hadvani, chairman and managing director at Gopal Snacks, told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

Notwithstanding the family split, Gopal Snacks is the story of a small entrepreneur making it big in a market estimated to be worth Rs 80,000 crore and growing at a healthy pace.

With Rs 4,200 from his skeptical father, he cofounded Gopal Gruh Udyog in 1990 along with a relative, said the second-generation entrepreneur. Four years later, they decided to amicably part ways. In 1994, with Rs 2.5 lakh from his earlier joint venture, Hadvani and his wife Daxa set up Gopal Snacks. They began by making namkeens from their house.

Today, the company has three manufacturing facilities in Nagpur, Maharashtra; and Rajkot and Modasa, Gujarat. And it is the leader in the niche 'gathiya' business in Gujarat, competing with giants like Haldiram. Gopal Snacks, according to the IPO document, is also the country's fourth-largest brand by market share in the organised ethnic savouries segment.