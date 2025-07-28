VinFast Inaugurates First India Showroom In Surat As EV Market Gears Up

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has inaugurated its first showroom in India, located in Gujarat's Surat, according to an NDTV report.

The dealership in Piplod spans across 3,000 square feet and will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast's prospective buyers. The event was attended by Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia.

The facility will offer product experiences, vehicle purchase journeys, and after-sales support. The showroom will showcase VinFast's upcoming range of premium electric SUVs named VF 6 and VF 7.

VinFast aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end across more than 27 Indian cities, the NDTV report said. Local unit VinFast Auto India has already signed agreements with 13 dealer groups.

India is also the first market where the Vietnamese brand is launching the right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6. The pre-bookings for the two models started on July 15.

Customers can book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000, as per a PTI report.

The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast's upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk-led Tesla opened its maiden showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

India has become a key market for EVs, with multinational brands like Tesla, BYD, VinFast, and Kia eyeing a slice of the market dominated by local giants like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

While EVs currently make up less than 3% of total car sales, the government’s ambitious goal to increase this share to 30% by 2030 presents tremendous potential for the sector.