Tesla In India: Online Orders Begin! Here's How You Can Book Your Tesla Y Model—Check Priority Locations

The tech billionaire Elon Musk-led EV major launched its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre in India's financial capital—Mumbai. Musk, who had cited India's high tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, has imported the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from Tesla's Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, is being offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of Rs 67.89 lakh. The deliveries are slated to start in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, for the two variants.

Initially, registration and delivery will start in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the company said, adding that through its Tesla Design Studio, customers will be able to customise their Model Y exterior, interior, and even its features.

The rear-wheel drive variant has a range of 500 km while that of the long-range rear wheel drive is 622 km on a single charge. The Model Y will compete with a range of electric luxury cars from German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.