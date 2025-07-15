Tesla Versus Indian Peers: Here's How Model Y Compares With Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier.ev

Elon Musk's Tesla has finally made its long-awaited debut in India with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. Bookings have opened for the Model Y at a non-refundable amount of Rs 22,000, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter.

Priced from Rs 59.89 lakh for the entry-level rear-wheel drive variant, and Rs 67.89 lakh for the long-range version, the Model Y is now at the centre of a growing EV showdown in India. While it will compete globally with names like the BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6, Tesla also faces stiff domestic competition from homegrown electric SUVs by Mahindra and Tata, often at nearly a third of the price.