Tesla Versus Indian Peers: Here's How Model Y Compares With Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier.ev
Elon Musk's Tesla has finally made its long-awaited debut in India with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. Bookings have opened for the Model Y at a non-refundable amount of Rs 22,000, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter.
Priced from Rs 59.89 lakh for the entry-level rear-wheel drive variant, and Rs 67.89 lakh for the long-range version, the Model Y is now at the centre of a growing EV showdown in India. While it will compete globally with names like the BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6, Tesla also faces stiff domestic competition from homegrown electric SUVs by Mahindra and Tata, often at nearly a third of the price.
Tesla Model Y
The Model Y RWD is offered with two battery options — 60 kWh and 75 kWh. It delivers 295 hp and 420 Nm torque, with a 0–100 kilometre per hour sprint time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 201 kmph. The base variant claims a range of 500 km, while the long-range model extends that to 622 km.
Mahindra XEV 9e
Starting at Rs 21.90 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9e features a 79 kWh battery offering an ARAI-certified range of 659 km, more than Tesla's long-range variant. A smaller 59 kWh option delivers 542 km.
Mahindra BE 6
At just Rs 18.90 lakh, the BE 6 packs in value. With both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs available, it delivers up to 638 km of range. Standard features include rear-wheel drive, multiple drive modes, regenerative braking, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.
Tata Harrier.ev
Priced at Rs 21.49 lakh, Tata's Harrier.ev offers 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, with a top claimed range of 627 km. With a 120 kW DC fast charger, it promises 250 km of range in 15 minutes. Tech features include autonomous parking assist, summon mode, 540-degree camera, and a digital key.