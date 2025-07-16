Tesla Arrives In India — But Why Analysts Think Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Can Relax For Now

Citi analysts see Tesla's India entry as a symbolic and strategic move but with limited short-term disruption.

“At the current price point, we don’t think there would be much shift of potential Mahindra XEV 9E customers,” Citi said. “The products vary significantly, and target customer segments also do not overlap.”

Citi also flagged Tesla’s potential to shake things up in the future: “If duties are reduced or if local manufacturing starts, competition could escalate for the Indian OEMs.”

The brokerage emphasised that while specifications may be comparable to other EVs on paper, brand perception and the luxury aura Tesla brings will play a large role.

“Perception (and eventual demand) goes beyond just numbers and is a confluence of various factors, many of them non-quantifiable—brand image, road presence, after-sales service, and ease of charging availability.”