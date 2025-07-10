VinFast Inducts 200 Employees For Its Upcoming Tamil Nadu Plant

VinFast Auto India, the subsidiary of Vietnam-headquartered electric vehicle maker VinFast, has inducted 200 employees for its upcoming facility, which is expected to commence operation in Tuticorin soon.

The recruitment of 200 professionals follows a large-scale recruitment drive held in April, which saw participation from 344 diploma students hailing from the region.

With the support from District Collector K Elambahavath and the State Industries Department, VinFast India adopted a collaborative workforce model by partnering with local institutions to identify the candidates. VinFast has set a target to generate employment of about 3,500 people over the next 5 years, with phased hiring aligned with the factory's growth, a company statement here said.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau lauded Elambahavath and the Industries Department for playing a vital role in translating talent development goals into a reality.

'As we ramp up our operations in India, we are proud to invest in the people and potential of Tamil Nadu. With varied employment opportunities, this facility stands as a catalyst for regional growth as well as in building a resilient, inclusive and high-performance manufacturing ecosystem that can serve both Indian and global markets,' he said in the statement.

The company, as part of its recruitment drive would follow a hybrid model in which 80 per cent of the plant workforce will comprise freshers or trainees from local communities, while the remaining 20% will be experienced candidates from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).