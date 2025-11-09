Tesla India Sells 40 Model Y SUVs In October, Monthly Sales Down 37.5%: FADA

Tesla, which opened its maiden showroom in India in July, sold 40 cars in October, taking the cumulative sales to 104 units, having delivered 64 units in September. Tech billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer currently offers only the Model Y SUV in India.

However, Tesla's retail sales in October dropped 37.5% m-o-m. At present, the company has two showrooms in India, one in Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and the other in Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi.

This is a developing story