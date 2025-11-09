Business NewsAutoTesla India Sells 40 Model Y SUVs In October, Monthly Sales Down 37.5%: FADA
Tesla India Sells 40 Model Y SUVs In October, Monthly Sales Down 37.5%: FADA

Tesla's retail sales in Oct. dropped 37.5% m-o-m. At present, it has two showrooms in India, one in Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and the other in Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi

09 Nov 2025, 11:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>First Tesla delivered from the 'Tesla Experience Center' in India. (Photo: Prahlad Shinde/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
First Tesla delivered from the 'Tesla Experience Center' in India. (Photo: Prahlad Shinde/NDTV Profit)
Tesla, which opened its maiden showroom in India in July, sold 40 cars in October, taking the cumulative sales to 104 units, having delivered 64 units in September. Tech billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer currently offers only the Model Y SUV in India.

However, Tesla's retail sales in October dropped 37.5% m-o-m. At present, the company has two showrooms in India, one in Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and the other in Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi.

This is a developing story

