October Auto Sales Hit Record 40.2 Lakh Units On Festive Demand, GST Cuts; Two-Wheelers Lead: FADA
Two-wheeler sales rose 51.8% to 31.5 lakh units, while passenger vehicles grew 11.4% to 5.57 lakh units. The 42-day festive period witnessed the strongest ever retail performance.
India’s retail vehicle sales rose 40.5% year-on-year in October to a record 40.2 lakh units, led by a sharp rise in two-wheeler demand, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed. The surge was driven by festive demand, the rollout of GST 2.0, and stronger rural spending.
Two-wheeler sales rose 51.8% to 31.5 lakh units, passenger vehicles grew 11.4% to 5.57 lakh units, FADA said on Friday, adding that commercial vehicles were up 17.7% to 1.08 lakh units, tractor sales rose 14.2% to 73,577 units, and three-wheeler sales increased 5.4% to 1.30 lakh units.
Festive Demand Lifts All Segments
The 42-day festive period, which saw Dussehra and Diwali coincide in the same month, delivered the strongest ever retail performance, FADA said. Overall sales rose 21% from a year earlier, helped by lower GST rates and strong rural sentiment, it added.
"This festive season was unique—Dussehra and Diwali falling in the same month coincided perfectly with the rollout of the new GST framework," FADA President CS Vigneshwar said in a statement on Friday. "Together, they ignited demand across Bharat’s heartlands."
Passenger vehicle sales grew 23% and two-wheelers were up 22%. Commercial vehicles rose 15%, tractors 14%, and three-wheelers 9%, while construction equipment declined 24% due to project delays and tight financing, according to FADA.
Vigneshwar said October 2025 “will be remembered as a landmark month for India’s auto retail, where reforms, festivities, and rural resurgence came together to deliver record-breaking results.”
Tax Cuts Boost Affordability
FADA said GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered small-car tax rates, improved affordability for first-time buyers and strengthened consumer confidence. The policy, part of the government’s “Viksit Bharat by 2047” initiative, also helped reduce dealer inventories to 53–55 days.
"The introduction of GST 2.0 proved transformational — lowering small-car GST rates made vehicle ownership more attainable, especially for cost-sensitive first-time buyers," Vigneshwar said.
Freight and infrastructure activity supported commercial vehicle sales, while higher farm incomes lifted tractor and two-wheeler demand. Dealers across markets reported higher footfall and stronger conversions as festive sentiment translated into purchases.
Dealers See Growth Ahead
About 64% of dealers expect growth in November, while 8% foresee a decline, according to FADA’s survey. The association said the ongoing marriage season, harvest cash flows, and new model launches should sustain sales through the year-end.
The outlook for the next quarter remains positive, with 70% of dealers expecting continued growth, supported by festive spillover demand, stable fuel prices, and improved vehicle availability.
"Dealer confidence remains upbeat yet measured," Vigneshwar said. "The sector is consolidating the extraordinary gains of the festive season while preparing for a stable close to the year."
FADA said India’s auto retail industry enters 2026 on firm footing, backed by rural demand, affordability gains from GST 2.0, and steady consumer sentiment.