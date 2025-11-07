October Auto Sales Hit Record 40.2 Lakh Units On Festive Demand, GST Cuts; Two-Wheelers Lead: FADA

The 42-day festive period, which saw Dussehra and Diwali coincide in the same month, delivered the strongest ever retail performance, FADA said. Overall sales rose 21% from a year earlier, helped by lower GST rates and strong rural sentiment, it added.

"This festive season was unique—Dussehra and Diwali falling in the same month coincided perfectly with the rollout of the new GST framework," FADA President CS Vigneshwar said in a statement on Friday. "Together, they ignited demand across Bharat’s heartlands."

Passenger vehicle sales grew 23% and two-wheelers were up 22%. Commercial vehicles rose 15%, tractors 14%, and three-wheelers 9%, while construction equipment declined 24% due to project delays and tight financing, according to FADA.

Vigneshwar said October 2025 “will be remembered as a landmark month for India’s auto retail, where reforms, festivities, and rural resurgence came together to deliver record-breaking results.”