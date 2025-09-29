Tesla India Commences Deliveries Of Model Y

Business NewsBusinessTesla India Commences Deliveries Of Model Y
New Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary wall connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging, it added.

29 Sep 2025, 09:31 PM IST i
Tesla said it will also start deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon. Tesla's Model Y (Source: NDTV Profit)
Tesla India on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

Within two months, the company has started the deliveries of the Model Y; this marks a significant step forward and creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, the American electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

The redesigned Model Y, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively, the company stated.

Tesla said it will also start deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon.

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.

