Some Manufacturing To Resume In Coming Days: JLR Shares Update On Cyber Attack Row

29 Sep 2025, 06:25 PM IST
The company had pushed back the deadline by which it would resume operations three times. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Jaguar Land Rover, hit by a cyber attack that has led to a widespread production pause, on Monday said that select manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

"Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days," a spokesperson of the Tata Group company said.

The UK-based luxury car brand suffered a massive cyber attack on Aug. 31, which disrupted most of its major operations.

"We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner," the JLR spokesperson said.

This comes after the firm stated last week that the foundational work for the recovery programme was "firmly underway" and that certain parts of its digital estate were operational.

The company had pushed the tentative deadline for resuming operations twice already. The production was expected to first resume on Sept. 16, but deferred to Sept. 24, and subsequently till Oct. 1.

The attack hit Jaguar's database which had crucial orders and inventory systems, which brought the company's production operations to a standstill. The company had asked a majority of its 33,000 employees to stay at home until it resumed operations.

The company is losing $68 million a week due to the closure, BBC earlier reported.

