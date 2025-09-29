Some Manufacturing To Resume In Coming Days: JLR Shares Update On Cyber Attack Row

Jaguar Land Rover, hit by a cyber attack that has led to a widespread production pause, on Monday said that select manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

"Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days," a spokesperson of the Tata Group company said.

The UK-based luxury car brand suffered a massive cyber attack on Aug. 31, which disrupted most of its major operations.

"We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner," the JLR spokesperson said.