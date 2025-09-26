JLR Begins Recovery After Cyberattack; Key Systems Back Online

Sections of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc's IT systems are back up and running, a company statement from the Tata Motors subsidiary announced on Thursday. The statement comes after the company was attacked by cybercriminals nearly a month ago.

"As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running. The foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway," the company said.

The cyberattack on Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover, which occurred last month, significantly disrupted operations by shutting down global IT systems and stopping manufacturing and retail activities for the auto major.

The company was prolonging the closure of its manufacturing plants until Oct. 1 at least, which not only endangers the viability of small suppliers but is also causing apprehensions among workers.

In the statement shared by Tata Motors to the exchanges, JLR said, "We have significantly increased IT processing capacity for invoicing. We are now working to clear the backlog of payments to our suppliers as quickly as we can".

The company's Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies the parts distribution centres for retailer partners in the UK and around the world, is now returning to full operations. "This will enable our retail partners to continue to service our clients' vehicles and keep our customers mobile," the company said.

A key system that is now functioning as usual include the financial system used to process the wholesale of vehicles, enabling the company to sell and register vehicles for clients faster, delivering vital cash flow.

The company also said that dedicated teams are working around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government's NCSC and law enforcement.