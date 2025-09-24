JLR Cyberattack: Production At Halt Amid Multiple Shutdown Extensions — What We Know So Far

Jaguar Land Rover extended the shutdown of its manufacturing facilities till Oct 1. due to a cyberattack, which was first reported on Aug. 31.

The attack targeted one of UK's largest carmaker's major database with crucial orders and inventory systems. This may, apart from hitting the company's production facilities, may also lead to personal information leaks, according to a report in the Technology Magazine.

The manufacturing and retail operations were suspended and up to 40 small suppliers were laid off, according to Autoblog, with many temporary workers also reportedly being let go.

Cyberattack, Suspension Of Ops, And Extensions — Here's A Timeline

The firm paused productions on Sept.1, asking its salaried employees to stay at home. The shutdown, on Sept. 16, was extended by eight more days till Sept. 24, as the company cited the ongoing forensic investigation.

However, on Wednesday, the shutdown was further postponed till the start of next month.

Prof. David Bailey of the University of Birmingham told BBC Radio WM that “if bits of the supply chain go under, that’s going to make a restart at JLR much more difficult,” adding that smaller JLR suppliers could “literally run out of money” if the shutdown extends.

JLR is losing $68 million every week due to the factory shutdowns, BBC reported, adding that a majority of its 33,000 employees being asked to stay at home.

The firm's manufacturing facilities in the UK directly employ approximately 30,000 individuals, while an additional 100,000 are engaged in the company’s supply chain, according to BBC.

Jaguar Land Rover has three factories located in Britain which made a total number of 1,000 cars a day, according to news agency Reuters.

Jaguar Land Rover is also reportedly uninsured for the attack as it did not succeed in finalising a cyber-insurance deal that was arranged by Lockton before the incident took place, according to three cybersecurity experts who spoke to The Insurer.