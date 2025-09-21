Business NewsAutoGST 2.0 Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Prices Of Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon — Check New Rates
ADVERTISEMENT

GST 2.0 Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Prices Of Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon — Check New Rates

Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh.

21 Sep 2025, 08:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The All New Altroz is now officially India's Safest Hatchback with 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating across Petrol, Diesel, and CNG powertrains. (Photo: Tata Motors/X)</p></div>
The All New Altroz is now officially India's Safest Hatchback with 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating across Petrol, Diesel, and CNG powertrains. (Photo: Tata Motors/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tata Motors Ltd. on Sunday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2 lakh effective Sept. 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

The Mumbai-headquartered auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh. Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 1.08 lakh, and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

Here are the new rates for few models of Tata Motors cars.

ALSO READ

Here's How Much Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kushaq, Harrier And Other SUVs Will Cost After GST Rate Cut
Opinion
Here's How Much Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kushaq, Harrier And Other SUVs Will Cost After GST Rate Cut
Read More

Tata Motors Cars New Rates

  • Tata Motors reduced the price of Tiago by Rs 75,000 with an additional benefit of Rs 45,000. The total benefit adds up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 4.57 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduced the price of Tigor by Rs 81,000 with an additional benefit of Rs 30,000. The total benefits up to Rs 1.11 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 5.48 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduces the price of Punch by Rs 1.08 lakh with an additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits up to Rs 1.58 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 5.49 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduced the price of Altroz by Rs 1.11 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 65,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.76 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 6.30 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduces the price of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 45,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 2 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 7.31 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduces the price of Curvv by Rs 67 K, additional benefit of Rs 40,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.07 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 9.65 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduces the price of Harrier by Rs 1.44 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.94 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 13.99 lakh.

  • Tata Motors reduces the price of Safari by Rs 1.48 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.98 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 14.66 lakh.

ALSO READ

Bolero To Supro: Mahindra Announces GST, Festive Season Benefits — See Full List Of Discounts
Opinion
Bolero To Supro: Mahindra Announces GST, Festive Season Benefits — See Full List Of Discounts
Read More

GST 2.0 For LPG and CNG vehicles

The GST Council, earlier this month, approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from Sept. 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Under it, petrol, LPG, and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length, and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18%. All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm will be charged with a 40% levy.

ALSO READ

Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts — Check New Prices For Celerio, Wagon-R And More
Opinion
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts — Check New Prices For Celerio, Wagon-R And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT