GST 2.0 Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Prices Of Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon — Check New Rates
Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh.
Tata Motors Ltd. on Sunday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2 lakh effective Sept. 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.
The Mumbai-headquartered auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh. Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 1.08 lakh, and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.
Here are the new rates for few models of Tata Motors cars.
Tata Motors Cars New Rates
Tata Motors reduced the price of Tiago by Rs 75,000 with an additional benefit of Rs 45,000. The total benefit adds up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 4.57 lakh.
Tata Motors reduced the price of Tigor by Rs 81,000 with an additional benefit of Rs 30,000. The total benefits up to Rs 1.11 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 5.48 lakh.
Tata Motors reduces the price of Punch by Rs 1.08 lakh with an additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits up to Rs 1.58 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 5.49 lakh.
Tata Motors reduced the price of Altroz by Rs 1.11 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 65,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.76 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 6.30 lakh.
Tata Motors reduces the price of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 45,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 2 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 7.31 lakh.
Tata Motors reduces the price of Curvv by Rs 67 K, additional benefit of Rs 40,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.07 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 9.65 lakh.
Tata Motors reduces the price of Harrier by Rs 1.44 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.94 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 13.99 lakh.
Tata Motors reduces the price of Safari by Rs 1.48 lakh, additional benefit of Rs 50,000. The total benefits adds up to Rs 1.98 lakh. The new ex-showroom price will be approximately Rs 14.66 lakh.
Safety forecast: always shining with âââââ— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) September 20, 2025
All New ALTROZ now with 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating.
Visit https://t.co/LaMxYqFidF to book now.#AllNewTataAltroz #TataAltroz2025 #FeelSpecialWithAllNewAltroz #IndiasSafestHatchback#FeelSpecialWithNewAltroz pic.twitter.com/j6deTUXfdi
GST 2.0 For LPG and CNG vehicles
The GST Council, earlier this month, approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from Sept. 22, the first day of Navaratri.
Under it, petrol, LPG, and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length, and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18%. All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm will be charged with a 40% levy.