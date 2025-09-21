GST 2.0 Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Prices Of Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon — Check New Rates

Tata Motors Ltd. on Sunday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2 lakh effective Sept. 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

The Mumbai-headquartered auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh. Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 1.08 lakh, and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

Here are the new rates for few models of Tata Motors cars.