Explained: Why Did Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resign And What Happens Next?

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday amid mounting pressure from colleagues within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after the defeat in the July Parliamentary elections.

Facing increasing demand for an early presidential election, which was widely seen as a signal for him to resign, Ishiba chose to step down to prevent further discord within the party. LDP is now preparing to initiate the selection process for a new leader.

During an emergency press conference, the Prime Minister outlined the recent agreement on tariff talks with the United States as the key factor behind his decision to step down now.

According to Nikkei, he said that “a turning point has been reached” following US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order that lowers automobile tariffs on Japanese exports.

“I thought that now was the right time, having reached a turning point, and I have decided to hand over the position to my successors," he said, according to the Nikkei report.

Ishiba acknowledged his accountability for the election outcomes, including the setback experienced in the July House of Councillors poll. "I have said for some time that I am not attached to my position," he said.