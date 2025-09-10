Who Is Sushila Karki? Ex-Chief Justice Picked By GenZ To Lead Nepal's Interim Government

Nepal's GenZ protesters on Wednesday picked former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim head of government after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Karki was Nepal's first women chief justice and is expected to steer the country through the ongoing crisis.

The protesters, comprising mostly of youth, have been campaigning against corruption for some time. Their main demands included the resignation of Oli, the formation of a national government, and strict action against corrupt politicians.

After the agitation escalated this week, Oli submitted his resignation, along with most other ministers in his government. Nepal's President also marked his exit amid the mounting pressure.

Karki is now expected to lead the interim government in Nepal, till a new government is formally appointed.