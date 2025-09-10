Who Is Balendra Shah? Kathmandu's Rapper-Mayor Who May Become Nepal's Next PM

Born in Kathmandu in 1990, former rapper turned politician, Balendra Shah studied civil engineering in Nepal before completing a master’s in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in India.

Before becoming a politician, he gained prominence in 2022 with 'Balen effect' on social media. Shah was active in Nepal’s underground hip-hop scene, using his music to address issues like corruption and social inequality.

Shah, also known as 'Balen' entered politics as an independent candidate in 2022 Kathmandu mayoral election and won with more than 61,000 votes. An opponent of Oli, Shah has publicly called him corrupt. Shah is active on social media, where he engages with the public by commenting on civic and political issues.

Amid the turmoil, Balendra Shah voiced his support for the movement. In a Facebook post, he acknowledged that while he could not participate directly as he was over 28 years—an age cap for the Gen Z rally. But, he felt it was crucial to listen to the voices of young demonstrators. He added that while he would not attend in person, he gave the youth his "full support."

"The rally is clearly a spontaneous movement of Gen Z, for whom even I may seem old," Shah wrote. "I want to understand their aspirations, objectives, and thinking. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not try to co-opt this rally for their own interests."