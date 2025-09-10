Who Is Balendra Shah? Kathmandu's Rapper-Mayor Who May Become Nepal's Next PM
Shah, a Rapper-turned-Politician, who stood in support of the Gen Z protestors, started trending after the government rolled back the ban on social media platforms.
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen' is being considered to be a potential candidate for the next Prime Minister of Nepal, backed by some of the Gen Z protestors. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned a day after violent protests erupted in Nepal over the banning of social media platforms.
The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z, erupted after the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The unrest turned violent on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured across the country. In Kathmandu alone, 18 protesters—many students in school and college uniforms—lost their lives.
In a Facebook post, after the resignation of PM Oli, Shah, called on the Gen Z protesters to exercise restraint. He also warned against further damage to public and private property, stating, "The loss of the country’s wealth is, in reality, a loss to our own property. It is now essential that we all act with restraint."
Who Is Balen Shah?
Born in Kathmandu in 1990, former rapper turned politician, Balendra Shah studied civil engineering in Nepal before completing a master’s in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in India.
Before becoming a politician, he gained prominence in 2022 with 'Balen effect' on social media. Shah was active in Nepal’s underground hip-hop scene, using his music to address issues like corruption and social inequality.
Shah, also known as 'Balen' entered politics as an independent candidate in 2022 Kathmandu mayoral election and won with more than 61,000 votes. An opponent of Oli, Shah has publicly called him corrupt. Shah is active on social media, where he engages with the public by commenting on civic and political issues.
Amid the turmoil, Balendra Shah voiced his support for the movement. In a Facebook post, he acknowledged that while he could not participate directly as he was over 28 years—an age cap for the Gen Z rally. But, he felt it was crucial to listen to the voices of young demonstrators. He added that while he would not attend in person, he gave the youth his "full support."
"The rally is clearly a spontaneous movement of Gen Z, for whom even I may seem old," Shah wrote. "I want to understand their aspirations, objectives, and thinking. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not try to co-opt this rally for their own interests."