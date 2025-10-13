What Is Innovation-Driven Economic Growth? The Concept Behind 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics

According to the committee, the trio's works show how innovation drives sustained economic growth. This phenomenon, the committee noted, has been seen for the first time in history over the past two centuries.

Explaining Mokyr's contributions, the Nobel committee highlighted his use of historical sources to uncover why sustained growth became the norm.

"He demonstrated that if innovations are to succeed one another in a self-generating process, we not only need to know that something works, but we also need to have scientific explanations for why," it noted.

Mokyr's work also emphasises the importance of society being open to new ideas and allowing change.

Aghion and Howitt studied the mechanisms behind sustained growth through their 1992 mathematical model of creative destruction.

“In an article from 1992, they constructed a mathematical model for what is called creative destruction: when a new and better product enters the market, the companies selling the older products lose out," the committee noted.

While this process is creative and introduces progress, it is also destructive as the companies relying on older technologies lose out. Their work focuses on how the cycle of innovation is essential for ongoing prosperity and development.

"The laureates' work shows that economic growth cannot be taken for granted. We must uphold the mechanisms that underlie creative destruction, so that we do not fall back into stagnation," says John Hassler, chair of the committee for the prize in economic sciences.

The prestigious prize, given in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last Nobel awarded this year. It carries a prize of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).