Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To Team Decoding 'Innovation-Driven Economic Growth'

The Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 was awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt — the team which has explained the concept of "innovation-driven economic growth".

The prize, amounting to 11 million Swedish kronor, has been divided with one half going to Joel Mokyr of Northwestern University, and the other half shared between Philippe Aghion of the London School of Economics; and Peter Howitt of Brown University.

The three laureates have been recognised for their pioneering work in explaining how innovation and technological progress drive long-term economic growth. Their research connects the historical, theoretical and mathematical foundations of what makes economies thrive and societies prosper over time.

Over the past two centuries, global economic growth has reached unprecedented levels, lifting billions out of poverty. Mokyr, Aghion and Howitt’s collective work sheds light on how the cycle of invention, improvement and replacement fuels this continuous process of development.