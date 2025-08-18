'War Is Going To End', Says Trump, Meets Zelenskyy At White House

United States President Donald Trump, while briefing the press along with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, expressed confidence of achieving truce between warring neighbours Ukraine and Russia.

"The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end," he told reporters.

Trump met Zelenskyy at the White House — three days after he held the high-stake summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Trump is also scheduled to meet a delegation of top European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump, while briefing the press along with Zelenskyy, credited himself for "ending six wars" since the onset of his presidency. This includes the conflict between "India-Pakistan", Trump said, as he reiterated the claim of mediating the truce between the two South Asian neighbours despite New Delhi's repeated denial.

"You take a look at some of these wars, you go to Africa and take a look at that. Rawanda and the Congo - that has been going on for 31 years. We have done a total of 6, not including the fact that we totally obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran...I feel confident that we are going to get this (Russia-Ukraine) war off," Trump said.