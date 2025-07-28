Jaishankar Denies Trump's Claim Of Helping Broker Indo-Pak Ceasefire

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thoroughly denied the claims that US President Donald Trump had a hand in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan to end the conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam terror attack) and June 17 (the date the ceasefire was announced)," Jaishankar clarified on Monday, addressing the Parliament during a debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam Attack on Monday.

The statement directly contradicted the US president's claims that he was one of the reasons why the two countries agreed to a ceasefire and stopped tensions from escalating, according to NDTV.

Jaishankar said that India constantly denied Trump's claims and rejected his proposal regarding a mediation to settle Pakistan's illegal occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed the same in a phone call with Trump in the middle of June.