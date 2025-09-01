US Holiday Calendar 2025: Check Full List Of Upcoming Federal Holidays In United States Of America

In the United States, September signals the close of the summer season and the beginning of a stretch filled with notable federal holidays. If you’re in the US for work, studies, or simply planning a visit for a vacation, a look at the upcoming holidays could be handy for scheduling long weekends, get‑togethers and planning trips better.

The first Monday of September is observed as Labor Day in the United States. The day is widely regarded as the end of summer and the onset of the autumn festival period. In 2025, it falls on Sept. 1.

Americans typically mark the occasion with parades, outdoor feasts such as barbecues and various community gatherings, all aimed at appreciating the role of workers in shaping the nation.

Here’s a quick look at all the federal holidays in the US from September to December 2025.