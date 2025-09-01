US Holiday Calendar 2025: Check Full List Of Upcoming Federal Holidays In United States Of America
Discover which US federal holidays are left in 2025 after Labor Day. View the complete holiday list from September to December to plan your schedule.
In the United States, September signals the close of the summer season and the beginning of a stretch filled with notable federal holidays. If you’re in the US for work, studies, or simply planning a visit for a vacation, a look at the upcoming holidays could be handy for scheduling long weekends, get‑togethers and planning trips better.
The first Monday of September is observed as Labor Day in the United States. The day is widely regarded as the end of summer and the onset of the autumn festival period. In 2025, it falls on Sept. 1.
Americans typically mark the occasion with parades, outdoor feasts such as barbecues and various community gatherings, all aimed at appreciating the role of workers in shaping the nation.
Here’s a quick look at all the federal holidays in the US from September to December 2025.
List Of Upcoming Federal Holidays In The US: September To December
Monday, Sept. 1, Labor Day: Marked annually on the first Monday of September, this occasion acknowledges the contributions of American workers to society and the wider labour movement.
Monday, Oct. 13, Columbus Day: Observed in several parts of the US and often referred to as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, this holiday reflects on the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas.
Tuesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day: Dedicated to paying respects to former members of the US armed forces, government offices, schools and many businesses remain closed on this day.
Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day: Among the most popular festivals in the US, this day is centred on showing gratitude and spending time with family. A traditional meal, often featuring roast turkey, is shared on the occasion. It also ushers in the country’s biggest shopping period, beginning with Black Friday the very next day.
Thursday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: A national holiday across America, Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and holds deep significance for Christians worldwide. It is marked by church services, colourful decorations, family feasts and the exchange of presents.