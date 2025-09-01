US Labor Day 2025 Holiday: Banks To Stock Market — Full List Of What's Open And Closed On Sept. 1

On Labor Day, most major banks will remain closed as it is a federal holiday. However, customers can still access online banking services and ATMs. The US stock markets will also observe a holiday, with both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq remaining closed on Monday, Sept. 1.

Federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Labor Day. This includes courts, DMVs and public libraries. Postal services like USPS will not operate, but some delivery services, such as FedEx and UPS, may offer limited services depending on location. FedEx offices are expected to operate on modified hours.

Most retail and grocery stores will be open on Labor Day, but hours may vary. Costco warehouses will be closed for the holiday. Aldi supermarket stores will operate with limited hours. Whole Foods will be open, but customers are advised to check local hours before planning any visits.

Stores operating under regular hours include Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Target and Kroger-owned chains such as Pick ’n Save and Harris Teeter. Home Depot will also remain open for shoppers.

All 24-hour pharmacies are expected to operate as usual. As this is a federal holiday, all public schools and colleges are also closed for the day.

Labor Day honours American workers’ role in building the nation. Rooted in the 19th-century Labor movement, it celebrates past struggles and social and economic achievements of American workers.