US Election 2024: Rooting For Donald Trump May Be Misplaced, Says Ramesh Damani

The 2024 US Election is "the most important election in the history of the world", due to the significant global influence of the US President, according to veteran Indian investor Ramesh Damani.

"The US Presidential Election is the most important in the world because the President is the leader of the free world," Damani said. This election will be decided by the Electoral College, and "there are balance 60-70 votes that matter."

Damani pointed out that for Vice President Kamala Harris to win, she would need to secure the 'Blue Wall', a term used to describe the traditionally Democratic states that have been key to past victories.

Two states in particular, Iowa and New Hampshire, may surprise observers, he noted, with Iowa being a state that rarely swings Democratic, but where Harris has gained significant ground.