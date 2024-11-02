Will Replace Kamala Harris's Economic Policies With A 'Trump Economic Miracle': Donald Trump

"We will teach our children to love our country, to honour our history, and to always respect our great American flag. I'm going to put a bill in. If you burn the American flag, you get one year in jail. It is just happened a few weeks ago in Washington. They're burning American flags all over the place. We will get critical race theory and transgender insanity out of our schools. We ill keep men out of women's sports," he said He said he will defend religious liberty and restore free speech.