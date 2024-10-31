US Election 2024: Democrats Vs Republicans — Key Differences Explained

The Nov. 5 presidential elections in the United States—primarily a contest between Republican nominee Donald Trump and his Democrat counterpart Kamala Harris—also draws attention on the country's two-party dominant political system.

The Democratic Party, seen as centre-left or liberal, was established back in 1820. The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party, was founded in 1854. The latter is identified as a right-of-centre or conservative political platform.

In the American electoral history, Republicans have held the presidency 19 times. In contrast, there have been 16 presidents from the Democrats.

Here's a look at the ideological divided between the two US mainstream parties: