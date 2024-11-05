US Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: Harris, Trump Compete In Key States As Voting Begins

The US Presidential elections are in the final leg, with the preliminary result expected on Wednesday morning for Indian markets. While the Wall Street has positioned itself for 'Trump Trade', the results could spring a surprise, based on how the swing states tilt this elections.

Pollsters predict a neck-to-neck race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat rival Kamala Harris, and bulls are positioning themselves to a rising market, but the electorate will decide whether the bets are on the right side on Nov. 5.

So far, foreign investors have been net sellers of $9 billion in secondary market and net buyers of $10.1 billion in the primary markets in this calendar year. That clearly indicates the portfolio diversification and rotation

