US Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates: Harris, Trump Compete In Key States As Voting Begins
As voting progresses in key states for the US election 2024, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are competing fiercely for control of swing states that could determine the election outcome.
US Election 2024 Live: How India Stands Amid Trump Trade Policies
The US Presidential elections are in the final leg, with the preliminary result expected on Wednesday morning for Indian markets. While the Wall Street has positioned itself for 'Trump Trade', the results could spring a surprise, based on how the swing states tilt this elections.
Pollsters predict a neck-to-neck race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat rival Kamala Harris, and bulls are positioning themselves to a rising market, but the electorate will decide whether the bets are on the right side on Nov. 5.
So far, foreign investors have been net sellers of $9 billion in secondary market and net buyers of $10.1 billion in the primary markets in this calendar year. That clearly indicates the portfolio diversification and rotation
Is Trump Trade being good for Indian markets? Click here to read the full story.
US Election 2024 Live: Will Gold Price Surge Or Slip Post US Election Results?
Gold price is in focus ahead of the results of the 2024 US presidential election as investors remain keen to watch the impact of the cliffhanger contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the commodities market.
Gold, which has gained by more than 40% over the past year amid global headwinds, is seen as volatile to the outcome of the presidential election. The verdict will determine the economic trajectory of the US, the world's largest economy.
According to analysts, gold may marginally shed its glitter post the election results as a level of certainty will return to the markets. The metal, seen as a top safe-haven asset, gains the most when uncertainty looms in the equity market.
Click here to read the full story.
US Election 2024 Live: Voting Begins In Multiple Key States
Voting has begun in several states, including Alabama, Delaware, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with polls opening at 7 am ET
US Election 2024 Live: Prayers At Kamala Harris Ancestral Village
People partcipate in a special puja for US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of US elections, at her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Thiruvarur district on Tuesday.
With inputs from PTI.
Photo source: PTI.
Photo source: PTI.
Photo source: PTI.
US Election 2024 Live: Democrats Vs Republicans — Key Differences Explained
The Nov. 5 presidential elections in the United States—primarily a contest between Republican nominee Donald Trump and his Democrat counterpart Kamala Harris—also draws attention on the country's two-party dominant political system.
The Democratic Party, seen as centre-left or liberal, was established back in 1820. The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party, was founded in 1854. The latter is identified as a right-of-centre or conservative political platform.
Here's a look at the ideological divided between the two US mainstream parties:
US Election 2024 Live: Harris And Trump Tied In Dixville Notch’s Historic First Poll
In the quaint New Hampshire village of Dixville Notch, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were tied with three votes each in the first poll of the election, which opened and closed just after midnight ET, continuing a long-standing tradition.
US Election 2024 Live: Harris And Trump Battle For Key Swing States In Final Push
Voters at the United States of America are casting their votes in a critical race for the White House. With both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump targeting 270 electoral votes, the outcome hinges on key swing states. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are expected to play a decisive role in this fiercely contested election.
The candidates wrapped up their campaigns with final rallies in key battleground states last night. Kamala Harris concluded her 107-day push in Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump delivered his last speech in Michigan, a state where he has previously closed out all three of his presidential campaigns.