UK Advises Citizens Against Travelling Near India-Pakistan Broder And Other Regions Post Blast Near Red Fort

The United Kingdom has issued an advisory advising its citizens from travelling near India-Pakistan borders and other regions after a deadly blast near Red Fort in Delhi claimed lives and injured people.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has issued the travel advisory. FCDO advised against all travel within 10 kilometres near India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border is closed.

FCDO also advised against all travel to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. However, travel by air to and from the city of Jammu and within the state is allowed.