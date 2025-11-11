Business NewsWorldUK Advises Citizens Against Travelling Near India-Pakistan Broder And Other Regions Post Blast Near Red Fort
UK Advises Citizens Against Travelling Near India-Pakistan Broder And Other Regions Post Blast Near Red Fort

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office also advised against travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur.

11 Nov 2025, 08:21 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo:  Nick Fewings/ unsplash
(Photo:  Nick Fewings/ unsplash
The United Kingdom has issued an advisory advising its citizens from travelling near India-Pakistan borders and other regions after a deadly blast near Red Fort in Delhi claimed lives and injured people.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has issued the travel advisory. FCDO advised against all travel within 10 kilometres near India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border is closed.

FCDO also advised against all travel to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. However, travel by air to and from the city of Jammu and within the state is allowed.

The UK's diplomatic office also said that all travel except essential to the state of Manpur should be restricted. The advisory also includes the capital city of Imphal. Curfews and restrictions are continuing in the parts of Manipur after violent ethnic clashes occurred in 2023. Intermittent violence continued during May to July 2025.

A blast occurred near a metro station serving the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigations are ongoing and all angles are being considered. A case has been registered under the 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

For more updates on Red Fort Blast aftermath and related news, click here.

