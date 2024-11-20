Trump Taps Lutnick, Oz, McMahon For Key Administration Roles

President-elect Donald Trump continues to reach into the ranks of loyalists, allies and television personalities as he fills out the remainder of his cabinet.

On Tuesday, he chose Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department, a central position in an administration that will likely be shaped by proposals for sweeping tariff increases.

One of Trump’s most prominent Wall Street supporters and a co-chair of his transition, Lutnick had been a candidate to become Treasury secretary, a selection that the president-elect has yet to announce.

Trump picked celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency that manages $1.7 trillion in annual spending for federal programs insuring more than one-third of Americans.

Oz, who first came to prominence when he was dubbed “America’s doctor” on Oprah Winfrey’s daytime television show, is a surgeon with no government experience, though he did run for a Pennsylvania Senate seat in 2022, with Trump’s endorsement.

Trump also selected Linda McMahon, the onetime CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment who’s also in charge of the transition and ran the Small Business Administration in his first term, as his nominee for Education secretary.

While the announcements were being made, Vice President-elect JD Vance has been arranging meetings between Republican senators and Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice to become attorney general, as well as Pete Hegseth, whom he selected to run the Defense Department, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vance will be making the rounds with those candidates, two of Trump’s most controversial nominees. Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault, while Gaetz has been investigated for sexual misconduct. They have both denied any wrongdoing.

“President Trump’s incoming administration is moving at an accelerated schedule in order to make good on getting key nominees confirmed in order to start delivering for the American people,” Brian Hughes, a Trump-Vance transition spokesperson, said in a statement.

He added that Gaetz, Hegseth, United Nations Ambassador pick Elise Stefanik and Veterans Affairs secretary nominee Doug Collins will all begin meetings on Capitol Hill this week.

Hegseth, the host of Fox News Channel’s weekend morning program and an Army National Guard officer, is an unconventional choice for Defense secretary, a role that has often gone to former military leaders, lawmakers or government officials with decades of experience. If confirmed, he would be taking over the Pentagon at a time of increased tensions in the Middle East and with Russian forces advancing in Ukraine.

Gaetz’s selection to be the nation’s top law enforcement official is another polarizing choice. If confirmed, he would be responsible for carrying out Trump’s pledge to reshape the Justice Department and on the front line of a promised crackdown on urban crime and mass deportation of millions of undocumented migrants.

Trump on Tuesday attended a launch of billionaire backer Elon Musk’s Starship rocket in Texas. The president-elect responded “no” when asked if he was reconsidering Gaetz’s nomination.

Here is how Trump’s transition is shaking out on Tuesday: