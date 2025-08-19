Trump Received Invitation To Visit Russia, Says Top Putin Aide Days After Alaska Summit

US President Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit Russia, said Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This comes days after the high-stake summit between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Putin, in a joint press briefing in Alaska on Friday, had said that he would want the next summit between the two leaders to be held in Moscow.

However, the highly anticipated and publicised meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Saturday ended without any breakthrough in the two-and-a-half-year long war in Ukraine.

Standing aside Putin at an event wrapping up the summit, Trump called their discussions “extremely productive” but added: “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Following the meeting with Putin, Trump also had a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday.

The discussion, which followed a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was conducted with the aim of ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

After the meeting on Monday, Trump is optimistic that the war in Ukraine will end. He stated in a press conference that both President Zelensky and President Putin want a truce.

Trump also announced a potential trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy, which he said could be key to achieving "lasting peace."