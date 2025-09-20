Trump Gold Card: US President Unveils $1 Million Visa Program For US Residency

US President Donald Trump announced the 'The Trump Gold Card' visa program with fees set at $1 million for individuals and $2 million for corporations.

In a post on the social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that he expects this card to generate $100 billion for the US economy 'very quickly'.

"For far too long, we have had millions of illegal aliens pouring into our country, and our Immigration System was broken. It is beyond time that the American People, and American Taxpayers, are benefitting from our LEGAL Immigration System," he added.

The US President also announced that the card could be purchased at trumpcard.gov.

United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, noted that through the gold card plan, the US will only allow "extraordinary people at the very top" to come to the US who can create business and jobs for Americans.