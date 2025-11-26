Trump Envoy To Meet Putin In Moscow — Kushner May Join Talks

In what could prove to be a major development in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is sending a special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Russia next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump added that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, might join the high-stakes talks that are aimed at finalising a peace deal in Ukraine and putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been an Achilles heel of sorts for Trump.

Trump said Witkoff is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, adding he could be accompanied “maybe with Jared.”

“I’m not sure about Jared going, but he’s involved in the process, smart guy. And they’re going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe next week in Moscow,” he added.