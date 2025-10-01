Russian President Putin Likely To Visit India On Dec. 5-6
Putin's India visit will focus on on consolidating defence and trade ties amid Trump tariffs.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India around Dec. 5-6, 2025, according to NDTV on Wednesday. His visit will focus on consolidating defence and trade ties amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. NDTV stated that there are "major preparations underway" in New Delhi to welcome Putin.
Russia has been under fire from the US over its war with Ukraine. Trump has pushed for countries across the globe to stop purchasing oil from Russia as a means to pressure Putin into ending the war.
Trump has also levied 50% tariffs on India, with 25% levied citing "trade barriers" and another 25% due to its purchase of oil from Russia. The US also accused India of funding the Russia-Ukraine War with its oil purchases.
Putin stated that the trade between Russia and USA increased by 20% after Trump took power. His comments indicated a contradictory position of the US in terms of buying Russian goods despite taxing other nations.
#BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to visit India around December 5-6, 2025. Focus to be on strengthening defence and trade ties amid Trump Tariffs. Major preparations underway in New Delhi to welcome President Putin.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 1, 2025
According to NDTV, Russia is also looking to involve India in its Northern Sea Route, a navigation corridor being created in the Arctic Circle, running along Russian Arctic shores. Inviting India to use the route which was touted to be 40% shorter than traditional southern maritime routes such as the Suez Canal.
Russia's Special Representative for Arctic Development at Rosatom, Vladimir Panalov told NDTV that the route is offering faster, safer, and more inexpensive cargo shipping between Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region, compared to other routes.
Russia has also been floating the idea of India's eligibility for membership in the Arctic Council.