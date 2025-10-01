Russian President Putin Likely To Visit India On Dec. 5-6

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India around Dec. 5-6, 2025, according to NDTV on Wednesday. His visit will focus on consolidating defence and trade ties amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. NDTV stated that there are "major preparations underway" in New Delhi to welcome Putin.

Russia has been under fire from the US over its war with Ukraine. Trump has pushed for countries across the globe to stop purchasing oil from Russia as a means to pressure Putin into ending the war.

Trump has also levied 50% tariffs on India, with 25% levied citing "trade barriers" and another 25% due to its purchase of oil from Russia. The US also accused India of funding the Russia-Ukraine War with its oil purchases.

Putin stated that the trade between Russia and USA increased by 20% after Trump took power. His comments indicated a contradictory position of the US in terms of buying Russian goods despite taxing other nations.