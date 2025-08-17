US' Own Trade With Russia Grew While Trump Punished India For Russian Oil Imports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bilateral trade between his country and US grew since Donald Trump assumed office as US President. Putin's statement came in a rare appearance after a high-stake meeting between the US and Russia.

The trade between the US and Russia grew 20% since Trump came to power, Putin said. He also said that there is more in terms of trade relations Russia and the US can do.

Notably, these comments came after Trump doubled tariff to 50% on India. A 25% additional tariff was imposed on India as it looks to punish the country's imports from Russia. The US accused India of funding the war in Ukraine with oil purchases.

US has also called off a meeting with India for trade negotiations which was scheduled from Aug 25.

Putin's comments indicate a contradictory position of US in terms of buying Russian goods as it taxes other nations.

Indian officials have earlier called US tariffs unfair and unreasonable. They also pointed at the fact that US and European Union continued to trade with Russia.