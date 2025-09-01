Modi Invokes Pahalgam Attack At SCO Address With Pakistan PM In Attendance
The Indian Prime Minister also questioned whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to humanity in this day and age.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the Pahalgam terror attack in his address to the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) summit on Monday, thanking member countries for their support to India while also calling out a few for their "double standards" on terror.
"India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief. We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism," Modi said at the gathering, which was also attended by his Pakistan counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif.
"This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," the PM added.
Connectivity, Opportunity
Prime Minister Modi said SCO has played a very important role in connecting the entire Eurasian region in the last 24 years and proposed new measures to boost co-operation.
"India has always played a constructive and positive role as an active member. India's thinking and policy towards the SCO is based on three main pillars: S - Security, C - Connectivity and O - opportunity," he said.
The PM highlighted India-led initiatives like the Chabahar Port in Iran and International North - South Transport Corridor to increase connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia.
"We believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected in every connectivity effort," he said, in a veiled reference to China's infrastructure projects in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
PM Modi also suggested a 'Civilizational Dialogue Forum' in SCO to strengthen people-to-people ties. "Through this, we can share our ancient civilizations, art, literature and traditions on a global platform."