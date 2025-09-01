Modi Invokes Pahalgam Attack At SCO Address With Pakistan PM In Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the Pahalgam terror attack in his address to the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) summit on Monday, thanking member countries for their support to India while also calling out a few for their "double standards" on terror.

"India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief. We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism," Modi said at the gathering, which was also attended by his Pakistan counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif.

"This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," the PM added.