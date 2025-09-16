Gaza 'Genocide': Israel To Face Arms Embargo? What UN Commission Recommends
The International Court of Law has identified the Palestinians as a people against who genocide is being committed.
The United Nation's Independent International Commission of Inquiry has declared that Israel and its security forces and authorities have committed genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.
In its report, the commission has laid out a list of recommendations for the state of Israel and all the third-party states or member states in order to end the genocide in Gaza. One of the most pertinent recommendations has to do with termination of transfer of weapons to Israel.
"Cease the transfer of arms and other equipment or items, including jet fuel, to the State of Israel or third States where there is reason to suspect their use in military operations that have involved or could involve the commission of genocide," it stated in its report.
The International Court of Law has identified the Palestinians as a people against who genocide is being committed. The crime of genocide, as per court's recognised definition, include "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such".
Recommendations For Member States
Apart from terminating the arms' supply to Israel, the commission of inquiry recommends member states to:
Employ all means reasonably available to them to prevent the commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
Ensure individuals and corporations in their territories and within their jurisdiction are not involved in the commission of genocide, aiding and assisting the commission of genocide or incitement to commit genocide and investigate and prosecute those who may be implicated in these crimes under international law.
Facilitate the investigations and domestic proceedings and take action (including imposing sanctions) against Israel and against individuals or corporations that are involved in or facilitating the commission of genocide or incitement to commit genocide.
UN Recommendations To Israel Government
Immediately end the commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip and comply fully with the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in its orders of January 26, March 28 and May 24, 2024.
Immediately implement a complete permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end all military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory that involve the commission of genocidal acts.
Restore, allow and ensure unhindered access of all United Nations staff, including UNRWA international staff and all international agencies coordinating or providing humanitarian aid in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.
Immediately end its policy on starvation and end the distribution of food aid through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Ensure full, unimpeded access of humanitarian aid at scale and through multiple distribution points throughout the Gaza Strip, including food, clean water, medical equipment and medicine to all areas of Gaza through an UN-led humanitarian response.
Allow, facilitate and ensure unhindered medical evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza to third states.
Allow, facilitate and ensure the unhindered access to Gaza by emergency medical teams.
Allow the commission access to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, to continue its investigations.
Investigate and punish the commission of genocide and incitement to genocide against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.