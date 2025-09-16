Gaza 'Genocide': Israel To Face Arms Embargo? What UN Commission Recommends

The United Nation's Independent International Commission of Inquiry has declared that Israel and its security forces and authorities have committed genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

In its report, the commission has laid out a list of recommendations for the state of Israel and all the third-party states or member states in order to end the genocide in Gaza. One of the most pertinent recommendations has to do with termination of transfer of weapons to Israel.

"Cease the transfer of arms and other equipment or items, including jet fuel, to the State of Israel or third States where there is reason to suspect their use in military operations that have involved or could involve the commission of genocide," it stated in its report.

The International Court of Law has identified the Palestinians as a people against who genocide is being committed. The crime of genocide, as per court's recognised definition, include "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such".