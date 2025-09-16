Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza, Says UN Commission Of Inquiry

A United Nations commission of inquiry has said that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. The report cites four out of five acts defined under international law, according to a BBC report on Tuesday.

These include killing Palestinians and causing serious bodily and mental harm. It also notes harsh conditions meant to destroy the group. Preventing births is another act listed in the report, BBC reported.

The report cited statements by Israeli leaders and actions by Israeli forces as evidence of “genocidal” intent. It points to a clear pattern of conduct since the war with militant group Hamas began in 2023.

The commission’s 72-page legal analysis highlighted the scale of killings, ongoing aid blockages and forced displacement in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

Israel’s foreign ministry has strongly rejected the findings. It called the report “distorted and false” and denied all accusations of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, according to the BBC.

An Israeli spokesperson accused the three experts on the commission of serving as "Hamas proxies". The BBC report cited the spokesperson as saying that the experts relied “entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others" that had "already been thoroughly debunked".