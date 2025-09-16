Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza, Says UN Commission Of Inquiry
The report cited statements by Israeli leaders and actions by Israeli forces as evidence of “genocidal” intent.
A United Nations commission of inquiry has said that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. The report cites four out of five acts defined under international law, according to a BBC report on Tuesday.
These include killing Palestinians and causing serious bodily and mental harm. It also notes harsh conditions meant to destroy the group. Preventing births is another act listed in the report, BBC reported.
The report cited statements by Israeli leaders and actions by Israeli forces as evidence of “genocidal” intent. It points to a clear pattern of conduct since the war with militant group Hamas began in 2023.
The commission’s 72-page legal analysis highlighted the scale of killings, ongoing aid blockages and forced displacement in Gaza, The Guardian reported.
Israel’s foreign ministry has strongly rejected the findings. It called the report “distorted and false” and denied all accusations of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, according to the BBC.
An Israeli spokesperson accused the three experts on the commission of serving as "Hamas proxies". The BBC report cited the spokesperson as saying that the experts relied “entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others" that had "already been thoroughly debunked".
"In stark contrast to the lies in the report, Hamas is the party that attempted genocide in Israel – murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, and openly declaring its goal of killing every Jew," the spokesperson added.
The Israeli military began its Gaza campaign after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the assault.
In response, Israel launched months of airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, at least 64,905 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, with many more injured.
Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times. Over 90% of homes are estimated to be damaged or destroyed. Basic infrastructure has collapsed, including healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene systems. A UN-backed team of food security experts declared a famine in Gaza in August 2025.
More than half a million people in #Gaza are trapped in famine, according to a new IPC analysis.— World Food Programme (@WFP) August 22, 2025
Famine is confirmed when three critical thresholds â extreme food deprivation, acute malnutrition and starvation-related deaths â have been breached.
An immediate ceasefire is theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/gpt88DINtp
According to the World Food Programme, at least half a million of Gaza’s population are trapped in famine.