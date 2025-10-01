Netanyahu's Apology To Qatar Scripted? White House Releases Compelling Photo
Netanyahu made a phone call to Qatar's PM Emir Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani apologising for carrying out an airstrike on the country, on Sept. 9, according to reports.
A compelling photograph was included in the White House website's gallery section showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office reading from a page while speaking into a telephone with US President Donald Trump holding the phone. According to reports from AFP, Netanyahu made a phone call to Qatar's PM Emir Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani apologising for carrying out an airstrike on the country, on Sept. 9, 2025.
The strike killed a corporal in Qatar's Internal Security Force in Doha as well as representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who had come to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire proposal was provided by the US.
Israel took responsibility for the attack with Netanyahu saying, "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation, Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."
The aforementioned photo was taken as Netanyahu arrived at the White House for a press conference where Trump announced a new "peace plan" for Gaza, which involved the return of Israeli hostages, a transitional government for the region and the demilitarisation of Hamas.
The release of the photograph begs the question as to whether Netanyahu apologised to Qatar at the US's behest. Possibly signalling the global hegemony that the US has and its ability to make other heads of state concede to its will.
Another indicator of this theory is the piece of paper Netanyahu seems to be reading off of is holding in the photo which may or may not be a script. It's also likely that it was a set of talking points prepared by Netanyahu or his team in advance as many leaders tend to do.
It might also be a way of the US to signal to Qatar, other Arab countries and the rest of the world that it has notable sway and influence over Israel as the ceasefire plan that Hamas was about to go over in Doha was prepared by the US.