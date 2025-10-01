Netanyahu's Apology To Qatar Scripted? White House Releases Compelling Photo

A compelling photograph was included in the White House website's gallery section showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office reading from a page while speaking into a telephone with US President Donald Trump holding the phone. According to reports from AFP, Netanyahu made a phone call to Qatar's PM Emir Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani apologising for carrying out an airstrike on the country, on Sept. 9, 2025.

The strike killed a corporal in Qatar's Internal Security Force in Doha as well as representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who had come to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire proposal was provided by the US.

Israel took responsibility for the attack with Netanyahu saying, "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation, Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

The aforementioned photo was taken as Netanyahu arrived at the White House for a press conference where Trump announced a new "peace plan" for Gaza, which involved the return of Israeli hostages, a transitional government for the region and the demilitarisation of Hamas.