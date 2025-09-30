Netanyahu Said To Apologise To Qatar For Deadly Israel Missile Strike

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatar’s prime minister on Monday to express “deep regret” for a deadly missile strike this month that targeted Hamas figures in Doha, the US government said.

Netanyahu made a joint call with US President Donald Trump from the White House to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, conveying regret for unintentionally killing a Qatari security guard. The move was part of Trump’s efforts to get a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Qatar is a key mediator between the warring sides.

Netanyahu “further expressed regret that, in targeting the Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future,” the White House said in a statement.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said Netanyahu “apologised for the attack on Doha and on Qatar’s sovereignty.”

Trump, speaking later at a news conference alongside Netanyahu in Washington, said the Israeli and Qatari prime ministers “really had a heart-to-heart conversation” that was “productive.”

“Israel was targeting terrorists,” Netanyahu said at the conference. “It wasn’t targeting Qatar.”

The call marks a concession for Netanyahu, who had threatened Qatar with even more strikes if it didn’t expel or “bring to justice” Hamas officials living in the Gulf state.

Netanyahu was visiting the White House to discuss the war in Gaza. Trump said Netanyahu had agreed to his 20-point plan designed to end the conflict and cast it as a “historic day for peace.”

Qatar had demanded an apology before reengaging as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, according to an official briefed on the matter.

The Israeli jet strike on a residential compound in the Qatari capital on Sept. 9 caused panic and killed five Hamas officials as well as the security guard. None of the senior Hamas figures targeted by Israel are thought to have died.

Trump set up Monday’s call to “put Israeli-Qatar relations on a positive track after years of mutual grievances and miscommunications,” the White House said.

The attack set back talks to end the war in Gaza and delivered a severe blow to US-supported efforts to normalise ties between Israel and Gulf Arab nations.

Qatar was outraged, as were states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The gas-rich nation of Qatar is also a key ally of the US and home to the largest American military base in the Middle East. Trump said he knew of the Israeli strikes too late to stop them.

Axios first reported Netanyahu’s apology to Qatar.