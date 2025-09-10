Why Nepal Is Protesting Even After The Return Of Social Media Apps
Even though most social media sites are back online, protestors have made it clear that their grievances go far beyond.
Violent protests have continued in Nepal despite the government lifting a sweeping ban on social media. For many demonstrators, particularly belonging to the 'Gen-Z' demographic, the ban merely served as a spark in a tinderbox of deep public resentment.
So why have protestors continued to stage unrest in Nepal, even though these social media apps are back online?
Here, we will take a look at the chain of events and underlying factors that have led to widespread unrest in Nepal.
A Short-Lived Ban That Sparked The Fire
Sept 4. served as the genesis of Nepal's unrest, when authorities blocked some two dozen platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, for failing to comply with the country's new registration rules.
The overnight restrictions triggered 'Gen Z protests' led by young people, who perceived the move as authoritarian.
The following day, around 19 protesters were killed and many were injured after violent clashes with police. In response, the government quickly lifted the ban on Sept. 9, but the damage was already done.
Why Is Nepal Still Protesting Now?
At the heart of the unrest are long-standing tensions with the government and economic issues. Talk about corruption, nepotism, lack of economic opportunities and continued political uncertainty, with the country notably seeing 13 different administrations since 2008.
During this same period, neighbouring India has had only one regime change.
What has particularly sparked the ire of the Nepali public is the 'Nepo-kids movement'; social media posts highlighting the rich lifestyle of politicians' children while ordinary citizens face stark economic hardship.
That online sentiment appears to have now spilt on the streets as young people call for more accountability and economic reform.
As a result, protests have turned more and more violent, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigning amid intensifying pressure.
The Finance Minister, Prasad Paudel, meanwhile, was chased, kicked and assaulted on the streets. Ex-Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife has also died after the protestors set the house on fire.
What's Next For Nepal?
In light of the resignation of key ministers including the prime minister and president, Nepali people are demanding greater accountability and a transitional government capable of restoring trust and addressing the problems of the youth.
Nepali Army, in a statement, has confirmed that it is taking charge of the security situation in the absence of political leadership.
The next few days, therefore, could prove to be critical as Nepal looks to return to political normalcy following a week full of turmoil.