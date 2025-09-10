Why Nepal Is Protesting Even After The Return Of Social Media Apps

Violent protests have continued in Nepal despite the government lifting a sweeping ban on social media. For many demonstrators, particularly belonging to the 'Gen-Z' demographic, the ban merely served as a spark in a tinderbox of deep public resentment.

So why have protestors continued to stage unrest in Nepal, even though these social media apps are back online?

Here, we will take a look at the chain of events and underlying factors that have led to widespread unrest in Nepal.