Who Is KP Sharma Oli? All About Nepalese Rebel Leader, Once India Critic & Now Ousted PM

Oli became prime minister for the second time in February 2018 when the alliance between the CPN (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and ‘Prachana’-led CPN (Maoist Centre) won a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2017 elections. After their victory, the two parties formally merged in May 2018.

During his second term, Oli claimed that efforts were being made to oust him after his government redrew Nepal’s political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories, a move that strained ties between the two countries.

India had termed as 'untenable' the 'artificial enlargement' of the territorial claims by Nepal after its Parliament unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas, which India maintains belong to it.

Oli accused his rivals within the party of making efforts to topple his government.

He served as the prime minister from February 5, 2018, to May 13, 2021. He continued to serve from May 13, 2021, to July 13, 2021 -- because of an appointment by the then President Bidya Devi Bhandari, described by local media as a success of Oli's Machiavellian tricks.

Later, the Supreme Court ruled that Oli's claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.