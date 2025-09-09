Nepal Protests: PM Oli's House Set On Fire By Angry Protestors | Watch Video

Violent student-led anti-government protests in Nepal on Tuesday intensified as the protestors set fire to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's house and vandalised residences of several political leaders.

The protestors defied curbs on public gatherings, and demanded the resignation of Oli.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as 'KP Chor, Desh Chhod' (KP thief, leave the country) and 'Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders' in multiple parts of the capital.

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar.