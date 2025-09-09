Business NewsWorldNepal Protests: PM Oli's House Set On Fire By Angry Protestors | Watch Video
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal Protests: PM Oli's House Set On Fire By Angry Protestors | Watch Video

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar

09 Sep 2025, 02:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters in Nepal, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as 'KP Chor' (Image: PTI)</p></div>
Protesters in Nepal, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as 'KP Chor' (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Violent student-led anti-government protests in Nepal on Tuesday intensified as the protestors set fire to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's house and vandalised residences of several political leaders.

The protestors defied curbs on public gatherings, and demanded the resignation of Oli.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as 'KP Chor, Desh Chhod' (KP thief, leave the country) and 'Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders' in multiple parts of the capital.

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar.

Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post following the police's use of force on youths protesting the government ban on social media sites.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

The protesters main demands include the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, the formation of a national government, and strict action against corrupt politicians. Numerous posts on social media have called for Oli's resignation and the establishment of a new government. Among their other demands are guaranteed freedom of expression, and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to Gen Z activists.

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose the extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures. They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices. The ban of social media sites, it said, was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech.

The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government. However, in a late-night development, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger.

Nineteen youths, including a 12-year-old student, were killed and more than 300 were injured on Monday as police resorted to firing, baton charges, and tear gas to disperse demonstrators opposing widespread corruption and the social media ban.

ALSO READ

Nepal Protest Update: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Private Residence Set On Fire
Opinion
Nepal Protest Update: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Private Residence Set On Fire
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT