Nepal Protests: Kathmandu Airport Reopens For Civilian Flights 24 Hours After Closure

After a 24-hour closure, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has reopened for all civilian flights, according to a statement from the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday.

The airport had been shut down due to "adverse circumstances." The decision to resume flights was made during a meeting of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee.

The statement also advised passengers to contact their airlines for flight details and to carry their official tickets and identification when travelling to the airport.

The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z, erupted after the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The unrest turned violent on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured across the country. In Kathmandu alone, 18 protesters—many students in school and college uniforms—lost their lives, and over 300 others were left injured.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned on Tuesday after his private residence was set on fire. He alleged that the protests by the youth against the social media ban were infiltrated by vested interests that resulted in the loss of lives of citizens.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place during the protest called by the Gen-Z generation today," the ex-PM said in a statement.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs' statement also mourned the lives lost during the protest and said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured."