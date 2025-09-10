Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Army To Take Control Of Law And Order
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Uttrakhand CM Conducts Review Meeting
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday from the Chief Minister's residence in response to the recent political developments occurring in the neighbouring country of Nepal, NDTV reproted.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Why Is The Himalyan Nation Still Protesting
Even though most social media sites are back online, protestors have made it clear that their grievances go far beyond.
At the heart of the unrest are long-standing tension with the government and economic issues. Talk about corruption, nepotism, lack of economic opportunities and continued political uncertainty, with the country notably seeing 13 different administrations since 2008.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Situation Is 'One Of Anarchy'
Former Indian diplomat Sukh Deo Mani said that Nepal's situation is "one of anarchy" as the nation reels under violent protests against the government.
With inputs from ANI
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: What's Next For Nepal
Army has taken control, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office, shouting slogans, demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Uncertanity In UP's Markets
As unrest continues in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh's border districts saw empty markets, with residents grappling with cancelled travel plans and severed family contacts across the frontier and many expressing concern over the disruption of their daily lives.
With inputs from PTI