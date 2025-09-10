Business NewsWorldNepal Gen Z Protest Live: Army To Take Control Of Law And Order
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Army To Take Control Of Law And Order

Catch live updated on the ongoing situation in Nepal below.

10 Sep 2025, 08:41 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nepal has been gripped with violence since Sept. 10. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Nepal has been gripped with violence since Sept. 10. (Image: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Nepal PM KP Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of deadly Gen Z protests in Nepal due to a ban on social media platforms like 'X', Facebook and others. However, the ban was lifted on Monday before Oli resigned.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Uttrakhand CM Conducts Review Meeting 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday from the Chief Minister's residence in response to the recent political developments occurring in the neighbouring country of Nepal, NDTV reproted.


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Why Is The Himalyan Nation Still Protesting

Even though most social media sites are back online, protestors have made it clear that their grievances go far beyond.

At the heart of the unrest are long-standing tension with the government and economic issues. Talk about corruption, nepotism, lack of economic opportunities and continued political uncertainty, with the country notably seeing 13 different administrations since 2008.


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Situation Is 'One Of Anarchy'

Former Indian diplomat Sukh Deo Mani said that Nepal's situation is "one of anarchy" as the nation reels under violent protests against the government.

With inputs from ANI


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: What's Next For Nepal

Army has taken control, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office, shouting slogans, demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests.

Read what's next for Nepal


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Uncertanity In UP's Markets

As unrest continues in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh's border districts saw empty markets, with residents grappling with cancelled travel plans and severed family contacts across the frontier and many expressing concern over the disruption of their daily lives.

With inputs from PTI






Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT