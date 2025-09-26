'National Suicide': Netanyahu Criticises Creation Of Palestinian State In UNGA Speech

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, called the creation of a Palestinian state, "national suicide," in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Netanyahu's statement comes in light of the New York Declaration which laid out a two-state solution for the creation of a Palestinian state.

A majority of the UN delegates walked out of the halls as Netanyahu was getting prepped to deliver his speech.

The declaration took place at the 'UN High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution' co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

It took place in two parts with the second held on Sept. 22, with many countries coming out in favour of Palestine's recognition as a state, including UK, France and Australia.