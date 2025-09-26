Delegates At UNGA Walk Out In Protest As Israel's Netanyahu Speaks | Watch Video

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stepped up to give a speech at the 80th UN General Assembly hall, many delegates from multiple nations walked out as a mark of protest.

The atmosphere in the hall became charged as scores of diplomats vacated their seats just as Netanyahu's name was announced. The walkout was met with loud applause. The chair had to repeatedly say “please, order in the hall,” and bang his gavel.

Only the US delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his military campaign in Gaza, stayed put. The few world powers in attendance, the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send their most senior officials or even their UN ambassador to their section, reports said.