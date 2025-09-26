Delegates At UNGA Walk Out In Protest As Israel's Netanyahu Speaks | Watch Video
The atmosphere at the UNGA became charged as scores of diplomats vacated their seats just as Benjamin Netanyahu's name was announced.
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stepped up to give a speech at the 80th UN General Assembly hall, many delegates from multiple nations walked out as a mark of protest.
The atmosphere in the hall became charged as scores of diplomats vacated their seats just as Netanyahu's name was announced. The walkout was met with loud applause. The chair had to repeatedly say “please, order in the hall,” and bang his gavel.
Only the US delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his military campaign in Gaza, stayed put. The few world powers in attendance, the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send their most senior officials or even their UN ambassador to their section, reports said.
Watch: Delegates Walk Out In Protest As Netanyahu Arrives
Netanyahu ascended the podium wearing a special hostages pin with a QR code that leads to a site about Oct. 7 that was established specially for international public diplomacy needs. The members of the prime minister's delegation, ministers and those accompanying him also wore identical pins.
Benjamin Netanyahu's Speech at UNGA
Netanyahu told fellow world leaders that Israel "must finish the job" against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.
Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognise Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said, "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."
In recent days, Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and others announced their recognition of an independent Palestinian state.
Israel's sweeping offensive has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced 90% of its population, with an increasing number now starving. While more than 150 countries now recognise a Palestinian state, the United States has not, providing Israel with vociferous support.
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant, accusing Netanyahu of crimes against humanity, which he denies. The UN's highest court is weighing South Africa's allegation that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, which it vehemently refutes. Netanyahu faces international isolation, accusations of war crimes and growing pressure to end a conflict he has continued to escalate. Friday's speech was his chance to push back on the international community's biggest platform.