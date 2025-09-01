Modi Shores Up Ties With China, Russia In Defiance Of Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first trip to China in seven years to reset relations with India’s powerful neighbor while also seeking to strengthen ties with Russia as President Donald Trump ratchets up tensions with New Delhi.

Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Sunday at a regional security and economic summit, with both sides pledging to be partners, not rivals. They discussed border issues, resuming direct flights and increasing trade, according to official readouts.

On Monday, Modi met President Vladimir Putin at the Tianjin summit, as ties between the two countries come under scrutiny. Trump has publicly lambasted India for buying oil from Russia, accusing New Delhi of funding Putin’s war in Ukraine. The Trump administration last week imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods bound for the US, the highest in Asia, to penalize it for those energy purchases.

Trump’s actions have shown New Delhi it can’t depend on its relations with the US, said Anil Trigunayat, a former Indian ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta.

“It’s important for countries like India to find its own path and own partners,” Trigunayat told Times Now on Sunday.

Modi spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of his trip to China, reiterating his call for peace. Zelenskiy said India was ready to “deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders” during Modi’s meetings in Tianjin. Modi last spoke with Putin after the Russian leader’s summit with Trump in Alaska to seek a peace deal. Putin is expected to visit India later this year.