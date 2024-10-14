Kamala Harris Baits Donald Trump On His Health Records After Releasing Her Own

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris needled her Republican opponent Donald Trump for keeping his medical records out of public view, saying he isn’t being transparent with American voters.

Harris’ line of attack on Sunday followed the release of a detailed report by her physician that said the 59-year-old Democratic nominee is in “excellent health.” She portrayed Trump as ducking an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes and a second presidential debate with her, then sought to suggest his campaign might have something to hide.

“One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?” Harris said to cheers from a university auditorium crowd of about 7,000 at Greenville, North Carolina.

While Trump, 78, told CBS News in August he would “very gladly” release his medical records, he has declined media requests to do so.

After the statement by Harris’ doctor on Saturday, the Trump campaign said the former president has released health updates from his personal doctor and from former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a Texas Republican congressman, after the assassination attempt on Trump in July.

“All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be commander in chief,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Trump’s medical records are “irrelevant,” claiming that Americans care about the cost of living, not “the cholesterol level of Donald Trump.”

At a Black church in Greenville earlier Sunday, Harris also took a swipe at Trump for spreading false claims about the disaster response to Hurricane Helene for political gain ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

“I’m speaking of those who are literally not telling the truth, lying about people who are working hard to help the folks in need,” Harris said, without mentioning Trump by name. “Frankly, the motives are quite transparent — to gain some advantage for themselves, to play politics with other people’s heartbreak.”