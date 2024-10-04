US Presidential Election: Kamala Harris' Poll War Chest Twice As Deep As Donald Trump's

As the 2024 US presidential polls draw closer, vice-president Kamala Harris has emerged as a formidable contender, particularly in the fundraising race. By the end of August, Harris's campaign had raised Rs 5,694 crore ($678.2 million), significantly outpacing her main rival, former President Donald Trump, who raised Rs 2,596 crore ($309.2 million) during the same period. This reflects a stark 119% difference, as per official data.

Political analysts and market watchers are closely monitoring this shift, as fundraising plays a crucial role in determining a candidate's viability. Market veteran Ramesh Damani highlighted the importance of financial support in campaign strategies. "Money in all politics; it’s the mother’s milk," he stated during a recent interview, emphasising how crucial funding was for running an effective campaign.

Harris's fundraising success can be attributed to a diverse network of donors and endorsements from high-profile figures, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift. This support not only boosts her financial resources, but also enhances her visibility among key voter demographics.