Jimmy Kimmel's Show To Return To ABC On Tuesday After Disney Faces Backlash
ABC announced the decision after what it described as “thoughtful conversations” with the longtime host.
Jimmy Kimmel will return to ABC’s late-night lineup on Tuesday, following a suspension that ignited a national debate over free speech, politics, and the evolving landscape of late-night television.
ABC announced the decision after what it described as “thoughtful conversations” with the longtime host. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended on Sept. 18, just days after a controversial monologue by the host in which he addressed the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
During the broadcast on Sept. 15, Kimmel accused Republicans of politicising Kirk’s death, saying “many in MAGA land” were trying to frame the alleged killer as disconnected from conservative ideology. The comments drew immediate backlash from conservative media and political figures.
Nexstar Media Group, which owns several ABC affiliates, responded by pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its stations, calling the remarks “offensive and insensitive.” Sinclair Broadcast Group followed suit. Shortly after, Disney announced the show’s suspension. US President Donald Trump celebrated the decision on social media, calling it “great news for America” and "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."
Trump further took a dig on Jimmy Kimmel, and wrote "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."
The move sparked outrage across Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Over hundred actors, writers, and comedians — including Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — signed an open letter organised by the ACLU. The letter described Kimmel’s suspension as 'a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation'.
In addition to the industry backlash, Disney+ faced calls for boycotts from subscribers angered by what they saw as a capitulation to political pressure. The incident has unfolded during a turbulent time for late-night TV: CBS cancelled Stephen Colbert’s show earlier this summer, and Kimmel’s own contract is set to expire in May 2026.
Kimmel, who launched Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, is one of the longest-tenured late-night hosts. He began his career in radio, working in Seattle, Tampa, and Tucson before rising to national prominence. Though he’s reduced his workload in recent years, Kimmel remains a major voice in American comedy and a frequent political commentator. He has hosted the Academy Awards four times.
With his return set for Tuesday, ABC’s decision marks a key moment in the broader conversation about media, speech, and political influence in entertainment.