Iran Launches New Attack Wave On Israel As Conflict Widens

Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles against Israel following an unprecedented direct attack on its nuclear facilities, ramping up a conflict between sworn enemies that threatens to engulf the Middle East and disrupt global oil supplies.

Multiple waves of missiles targeting Israeli cities amount to the most forceful step yet by Tehran since Israel’s overnight raids killed top Iranian generals and badly damaged key military infrastructure.

Israel said it identified missiles launched from the Islamic Republic and reported explosions from interceptions and falling debris from incoming projectiles. There was dramatic video footage of at least one large explosion in Tel Aviv, and reports of explosions over Jerusalem.

The extent to which Israel’s air defenses were pierced remains to be seen, with US forces helping to intercept and shoot down Iranian attacks. Markets took another hit from the surge in tensions: The S&P 500 lost more than 1%, wiping out this week’s advance. West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged more than 7%, the most since March 2022. Gold and the dollar rose.

In Iran, state media reported that air defenses were reactivated in expectation of a response.

The intense volleys marked a turning point for both nations, testing new limits in terms of their aggression and willingness to escalate.

When the pair targeted each other last year, there was a greater time lag and a sense that after an exchange of fire, there would be a dé​tente. This time, Israel has indicated this is an operation that could last weeks.